EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

