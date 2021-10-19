Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Elbit Systems worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $146.02 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.