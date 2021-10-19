Elitium (EUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $682,547.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $126.65 million and approximately $682,547.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elitium has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00007106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00040680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00189513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00088687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

