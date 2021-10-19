Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Shares of ESBK opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.