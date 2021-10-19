Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s generics business remains weak as product discontinuances and pricing pressure from increased competition impacted the generic base business.Lawsuits are a concern too. The company faces stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, Branded Pharmaceuticals segment maintains momentum on the back of stellar performance by Xiaflex, which was fueled by an increase in physician office activity and patient office visits. Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segment are also performing well.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.16 on Monday. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $971.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The company had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Endo International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Endo International by 1,928.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

