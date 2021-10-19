Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$16.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.68.

Shares of ERF opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

