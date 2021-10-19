Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

ESMT stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.