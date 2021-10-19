EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,800. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

