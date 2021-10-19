Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth $258,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 180.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 43,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 317,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.