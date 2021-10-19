EnterCoin Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $89,442.34 and $28,014.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00041834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00195420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00090275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

