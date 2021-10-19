Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $27,805,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,478 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.