Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 495,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $439.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.19.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

