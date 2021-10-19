EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

EQT stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

