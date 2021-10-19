Equifax (EFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFX opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.50. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

