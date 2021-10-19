Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

ELS opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.