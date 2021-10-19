Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

