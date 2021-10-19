Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
