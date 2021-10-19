Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERFSF. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Eurofins Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $126.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

