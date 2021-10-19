Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $155.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $135.45 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

