Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVAX. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVAX opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $154.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

