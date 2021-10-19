Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.89.

PLUG opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

