Evercore ISI Upgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to “Underperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH opened at $9.56 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.85.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 28,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 327,398 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.