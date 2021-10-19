ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $139.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.75.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $125.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.52. ExlService has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $176,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

