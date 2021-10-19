Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 681,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 242,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

EXPD stock opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

