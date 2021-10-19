F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 98.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765,997 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $4,265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 131.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 279,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

