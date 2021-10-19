F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $10.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,677. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,712.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 321.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 50.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.