Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $500.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.31.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $335.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,379,808 shares of company stock worth $855,651,416 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

