FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. 2,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,213. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of FB Financial worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

