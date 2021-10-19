Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Up 40.8% in September

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the September 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,683,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of AGM opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $120.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.57.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.