FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.99 and the highest is $4.63. FedEx posted earnings of $4.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $19.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.68 to $20.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in FedEx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,593 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

