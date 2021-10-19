Financial Analysis: Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) vs. Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuwellis and Escalon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.00%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71% Escalon Medical -7.29% -95.83% -12.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Escalon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.69 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.19 Escalon Medical $9.40 million 0.13 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Escalon Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

