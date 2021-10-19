Financial Comparison: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinduoduo and Repay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 13.18 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -105.43 Repay $155.04 million 13.23 -$105.60 million $0.39 58.05

Repay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pinduoduo and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 2 13 0 2.87 Repay 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus target price of $161.62, suggesting a potential upside of 66.61%. Repay has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.99%. Given Pinduoduo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Repay.

Volatility and Risk

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -3.02% -3.82% -1.45% Repay -26.73% 4.96% 2.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repay beats Pinduoduo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

