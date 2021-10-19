Financial Review: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

trivago has a consensus target price of $2.96, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.22, indicating that its share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39% trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 3.85 -$10.42 million N/A N/A trivago $284.32 million 3.32 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -20.31

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago.

Summary

trivago beats Beyond Commerce on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

