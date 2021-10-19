Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Sandra Kelly Buys 2,274 Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Sandra Kelly acquired 2,274 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.46 ($26,115.05).

Shares of LON FGT traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 882.80 ($11.53). 287,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,688. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 897.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 899.69. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 928 ($12.12).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

