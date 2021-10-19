First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 54,386 shares.The stock last traded at $833.80 and had previously closed at $856.21.

A number of analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $858.76 and its 200 day moving average is $843.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

