First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of FCF opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FCF. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.