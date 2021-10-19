First Foundation Advisors Buys 52 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,289,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Align Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $595.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $686.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.87 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

