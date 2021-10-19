First Foundation Advisors Buys New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,387,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after acquiring an additional 285,378 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 897.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $180.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of -401.70 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $5,462,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,020 shares of company stock valued at $91,986,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

