First Foundation Advisors Buys Shares of 4,501 The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Korea Fund by 416.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 78.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KF opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

