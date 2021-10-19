First Foundation Advisors Invests $201,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter.

RYT opened at $299.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day moving average is $288.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.97 and a fifty-two week high of $306.69.

