First Foundation Advisors Purchases 836 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

