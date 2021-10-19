First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,420 shares of company stock valued at $40,697,482. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

