First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

SCHF stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

