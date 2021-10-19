First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report sales of $181.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.00 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $182.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $715.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.28 million to $723.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $724.29 million, with estimates ranging from $713.79 million to $742.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 361,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

