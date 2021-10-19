First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Trading 1.4% Higher

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.19. 1,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

