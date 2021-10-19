FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $198.11

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.11 and last traded at $198.08, with a volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.86.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

