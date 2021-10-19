Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Sells $1,085,500.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

