Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.

Shares of DFP opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

