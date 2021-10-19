Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.
Shares of DFP opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.