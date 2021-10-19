Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,158,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 1,535,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGSGF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

FGSGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.95 target price for the company.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

