Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 798,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 29.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 27.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 93,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 338.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

