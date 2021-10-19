Fmr LLC Buys 8,805 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $93,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7,074.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

